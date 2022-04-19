How to get the Buffmeister legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Buffmeister spell has become a must-have legendary spell in the Wonderlands. This spell is the ultimate buff you will ever need. This spell increases the base damage of whatever it affects. Depending on the type of Buffmeister you get, this bonus can be applied to spell, gun, or melee damage. This spell can also apply the element of itself to whatever gets buffed, so if you have a dark magic Buffmeister that buffs your gun damage, your guns will also shoot the dark magic element. Here is how you can get the Buffmeister legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Buffmeister spell, like many of the legendary items in the game, is considered to be a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources are things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Even normal enemies can be considered notable sources. This makes finding this spell rather difficult. Luckily, you can narrow things down and make finding it a bit easier.

At the end of the Chaos Chamber, there is a loot room that is filled with rabbit statues. These statues each have a symbol over their heads that represents what type of loot they drop. There is a different rabbit for each type of legendary item in the game. During your Chaos Chamber runs, you will collect crystals. This currency can be given to the rabbit statues to receive whatever type of loot you want. At the end of each of your Chaos Chamber runs, give all of your crystals to the spell rabbit statue. Since this statue can only drop spells, your chances of getting the Buffmeister spell are increased significantly. You can also increase your chances of getting legendary items by increasing your Loot Luck. This is done by finding the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.