How to get the Caliban’s Hand exotic gauntlets in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is finally upon us and with it comes a new exotic for each of the three classes. This season, Hunters are getting a firey new pair of exotic gauntlets called the Caliban’s Hand. These exotic gauntlets buff everything about the Proximity Knife melee attack and give Solar Hunter players a new way to approach their combat style. While these new exotic gauntlets sound amazing, they can be a bit hard to get your hands on. This guide will cover how to acquire the sharp new exotic and all of the abilities that come with it.

How to get the Caliban’s Hand gauntlets

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors

As with all recently introduced exotic armor pieces, players must conquer Legend or Master lost sectors by themselves to get a chance at getting the new Caliban’s Hand exotic. If you want a better chance at getting the new gauntlets, be sure to have all other Hunter exotic gauntlets before taking on the Lost Sector. Also, be sure that the daily-rotating Legend or Master Lost Sectors are actually dropping exotic gauntlets. If they aren’t you may have to wait a few days before getting the new exotic.

Caliban’s Hand abilities

The Caliban’s Hand exotic is made for the flashy Hunter that always seems to have a new trick up their sleeve. Its primary perk, Roast ‘Em, buffs the Proximity Knife by fundamentally changing the way the melee works. Your Proximity Knife will now scorch targets it damages with its explosions, or ignite targets on a direct hit. Additionally, after throwing a Proximity Knife, you gain increased melee regeneration until the knife explodes. If you are looking to throw as many knives as possible at your enemies, then look no further.