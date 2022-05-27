How to get the Candelabrador in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is an action roguelike game where you have to survive as long as you can while thousands of enemies chase after you. In order to survive, you have to equip yourself with the best possible build through a mixture of passive items and weapons. Acquiring the right combination of these will cause your weapons to evolve and help you mow down these terrifying enemies with ease. Getting as far as you can in each run in this game will help you unlock the many secrets the title has to offer. So, if you manage to level up a particular item enough, you’ll unlock either an item or a character that you can use in a future run. The Candelabrador is one of these unlocks.

What is the Candelabrador?

The Candelabrador is a helpful passive item that will increase your Area by 10% per level with a max effect of 50%. What this means is that by getting this item, your weapons will become larger, and thus more enemies they will be able to hit. This item is needed for the Axe to evolve into the powerful Death Spiral, a weapon that shoots out nine spinning scythes which rotate around the player. With that being said, depending on how your build is shaping up, the Candelabrador can be an incredibly useful item especially when you’re getting surrounded by large hordes of enemies and you need to clear a path to escape.

Unlocking the Candelabrador

To unlock the Candelabrador, you’ll need to level up Santa Water to level four on a run. To do this, pick up Santa Water during a run and level it up. We recommend doing this on Mad Forest or Inlaid Library as those stages contain less difficult enemies and the terrain is easier to navigate through. After completing your run or dying, you’ll get an achievement telling you that you’ve unlocked Candelabrador.