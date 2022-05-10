How to get the Cannon of Haima sorcery in Elden Ring

The Cannon of Haima is one of the powerful glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Haima is the adjudicator of the academy and this spell is drawn from their conspectus. This sorcery allows you to lob a massive magical projectile in an arc that deals devastating damage to enemies and can stagger them much easier than other spells. You can even charge this spell to increase its potency and make it more staggering. Here is how you can get the Cannon of Haima sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to get into the Converted Fringe Tower. This tower is in the northeastern part of Liurnia near the Frenzied Flame Village. To get here, you will need to cross the lake portion of Liurnia. You can then use the hill to get up the cliff or the spirit jump area. Once you are up the cliff, you can find the Conververted Fringe Tower on the other side of the ravine in the field across from the Frenzy-Flaming Tower. Be careful of the madness that can be afflicted on you by the tower. We recommend dealing with the tower before making the journey across the field.

You will be able to unlock the Site of Grace near the Converted Fringe Tower for now, but you won’t be able to get in. This is because of the puzzle that prevents access to the tower. To get into the tower, you will need to obtain the Erudition emote from Thops and the Twinsage Glintstone Crown from the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Afterward, you the emote in front of the statue inside the tower while wearing the headpiece and it will unlock the door. Go to the top of the tower to obtain the Cannon of Haima sorcery.