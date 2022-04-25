How to get the Cape of Tides legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC brought in a bunch of new legendary items to the Wonderlands. While many of them are weapons and spells, one of these legendary items is armor. This armor is called the Cape of Tides and it grants you a 25% chance to inflict the soaked status effect on any enemy you get a critical hit on. The soaked effect increases your shock and cryo damage against the target by 150%. This insane damage increase is a real game-changer. Here is how you can get the Cape of Tides legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like most of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, the Cape of Tides is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source. Luckily, while most items like this can drop anywhere in the game, the Cape of Tides can only drop in the DLC and the Chaos Chamber. This limits where you can find this armor. Unfortunately, that still means that any enemy or chest in the DLC can drop the armor. You can also get it from the vending machines and the Wheel of Fate in Dreamveil Overlook.

If you want to farm this legendary item, you can do so by running the DLC and fighting Chums. Chums is the boss of the DLC and he has an increased chance of dropping the armor. Make sure to challenge this boss on difficulty level four to increase your chances of obtaining legendary items. You can also farm for this item by running the Chaos Chamber and using the rabbit statue at the end. Remember, you need to complete the DLC before the items become available in the Chaos Chamber. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.