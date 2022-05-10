How to get the Carian Piercer sorcery in Elden Ring

Long ago, during the network test, many people enjoyed the power of the Carian Piercer spell. This is one of the Carian Royal Family’s spells and is well worth obtaining if you can reach it. When you activate this spell, you trust your staff forward like a spear, and a magical greatsword is conjured that impales those who are unlucky enough to be standing in front of you. Charging this spell increases the initial step to make your reach longer. This spell is highly lethal against those who are riding on horseback. Here is how you can get the Carian Piercer sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave. You can access this area in two ways; going through Stormveil Castle or taking the cliffside path around the castle. Both pathways will take you to the same area, but going through the castle is a much deadlier option thanks to the Margit and Godrick boss fights. We recommend taking the cliffside path if you are new to the game or underleveled.

Once you reach Liurnia, make your way to the northwestern section on the other side of the lake area. This is where you can find Caria Manor. To reach the manor, you will need to go through the Kingsrealm Ruins. Attack the wall at the end of the ruins to make it disappear and reveal the pathway leading to the manor. Be careful while going up to the manor. There will be spells that periodically bombard the area that you will want to avoid. Stick to the right side when you enter the manor. There will be a lot of Fingercreepers in this area. Either avoid them or take them out carefully since they can easily kill even high-level players. While following the right side of the manor, you will come across a Dung Beetle. Destroy the beetle and you will get the Carian Piercer spell.