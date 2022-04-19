How to get the Circuitus Gyre in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Circuitus Gyre is a powerful shotgun that might just become the next Butcher. For those of you who don’t remember, the Butcher was a very fast-shooting legendary shotgun in Borderlands 3. Similar to the Butcher, the Circuitus Gyre fires extremely fast, but only after it is shot a few times. This weapon starts off firing slow and quickly ramps up its fire rate as you hold down the trigger. Increase this weapons magazine size to get some truly crazy firepower. Here is how you can get the Circuitus Gyre in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on this legendary weapon until after you beat the game. This is because it is only available in the Chaos Chamber. You unlock the Chaos Chamber during the epilogue of the campaign. Afterward, you can do Chaos Chamber runs whenever you want and get special loot. While this does narrow down where to get the Circuitus Gyre, it doesn’t make obtaining it that much easier. That is why there are the rabbit statues.

At the end of each of your Chaos Chamber runs, you will enter a loot room filled with rabbit statues. These statues each have a symbol over their heads that represents what type of loot they give out. Since the Circuitus Gyre is a shotgun, you will need to farm the shotgun rabbit statue. To farm the rabbit statues, we recommend doing extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. During your runs, you will collect crystals. These crystals are a currency that is used on the rabbit statues to obtain loot. It takes 500 crystals each time you want to get loot from one of the statues. Doing extended runs will get your more crystals to spend on the rabbit statues, making it easier to obtain the legendary weapons they can drop.