How to get the Clawmark Seal in Elden Ring

The Clawmark Seal is one of the earliest seals you can obtain in the Lands Between. While most seals require a fair amount of faith to use, the Clawmark Seal only requires 10, making it easy for even the least faithful to use. While this seal doesn’t come with a weapon art, it has the added bonus of increasing the damage of your bestial incantations. These incantations include Beast Claw, Bestial Sling, and Bestial Vitality, amongst others. Here is how you can get the Clawmark Seal in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this seal, you will need to travel to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will turn a reddish color. You will need to travel to the far northeastern end of this region where Beast Clergyman Gurranq is located. This will take a long time and be rather treacherous unless you take a shortcut. You can reach the Caelid region faster by using the teleportation chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. This will take you to the center of Caelid to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. You can also go straight to Gurranq by using the warping stone behind the Third Church of Marika in the Mistwood.

Obtaining this seal is not as easy as reaching Gurranq. You will also need to obtain a specific item for him. The item you are looking for is called Deathroot. Luckily, Deathroot is pretty easy to obtain. The earliest place you might find is in the small village in northeastern Limgrave called Summonwater Village. There is a Mariner boss here that will drop a Deathroot when defeated. You can obtain more Deathroot from other Mariner bosses and also from different dungeons. Once you have obtained one Deathroot, give it to Gurranq to obtain the Clawmark Seal.