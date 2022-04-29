How to get the Click on door 430 five times achievement in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe only has 11 achievements, and some of these are deceivingly simple. One such achievement tasks you with clicking on door 430 five times. However, doing the requested action will not unlock the achievement. Instead, the narrator will start pondering on whether your actions warrant an achievement, and request you do a little more work before finally granting it to you. Here’s how to win the narrator over.

It should be noted that one part of this achievement is currently bugged, due to the “new content” door replacing door 416 — one of the doors you need to click on for this achievement. As such, if the “new content” door is present in your game, you won’t be able to get this achievement. It’s possible that this might be fixed in a future update, and we’ll update this article if it is. At present, however, we recommend you get this achievement before the “new content” door spawns.

Step 1: Click door 430

Door 430 is located close to Stanley’s office. Do as the achievement says, and go click on it five times. Unsatisfied with your effort, the narrator will then ask that you click on it 20 times, and after that, he’ll request you give it 50 more clicks.

After clicking on the door a cumulative 75 times, the narrator will give you your next step.

Step 2: Click door 417 20 times

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll find this door in a small hallway just past the second desk-filled room.

Step 3: Click door 437 three times

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Double back to the room where door 430 is located. Door 437 is just to the left of it.

Step 4: Click door 415 10 times

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Door 415 is located in the hallway just past door 417.

Step 5: Head back to door 437

Here, you’ll just have to click the door once to trigger the next request.

Step 6: Click on the copy machine

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The copy machine is in the same room as doors 437 and 430; it’s by some desks. Just click it once.

Step 7: Head back to door 417

Like the past few steps, just click on it once.

Step 8: Climb on employee 419’s desk

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll find the desk in the room preceding door 417, and it can be a little tricky to climb on. As you approach the desk, use the fallen box to its left as a stepstool; just walk into the box to get on top of it. Once on the box, move to your right, and Stanley should climb right on top of the desk. Move forward, and the narrator will start to get pretty excited.

Step 9: Click door 416 (bugged step)

Your next goal is to head to door 416, which is normally in the hallway just past door 417. If it’s there, click on it twice to go to the next step.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

However, on later playthroughs, the “new content” door replaces door 416. A new door 416 can be found in a hallway just inside the “new content” door, but clicking on this new door won’t earn you progress towards the achievement. As stated before, it’s possible that this could be fixed in a future update, but it’s unknown when that might happen.

Step 10: Click the copy machine once

Head back to the room with the copy machine and just click it once.

Step 11: Click door 430 five times

For the last step, give five more clicks to door 430. The achievement should now unlock, and the narrator will erupt in excitement over your efforts.