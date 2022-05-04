How to get the Clinging Bone in Elden Ring

Among the many weapons you can find in the Lands Between are several fist weapons that stand out from the other weapons. One of the more interesting fist weapons is the Clinging Bone. This weapon is made of a hardened skeletal arm that attaches to your hand and digs in. You cannot infuse this weapon with an Ash of War because it comes with a unique one equipped to it. With this weapon, you can use the Lifesteal Fist skill. This skill is a slow punch that steals the life of any human whom it makes contact with. This is a great weapon if you need health and don’t want to waste flasks. Here is how you can get the Clinging Bone in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you need to first get your hands on a specific item. You will need to obtain one of the two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. The pieces of this medallion can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics and Castle Sol. It is far easier to obtain the piece in the Village of the Albinaurics since it doesn’t require defeating any enemies. You can only obtain the piece in Castle Sol once you beat Commander Niall. This area also appears pretty late in the game and is impractical if you are going to use this weapon as your main source of damage.

Once you have a piece of the Secret Haligtree Medallion, fast travel to Roundtable Hold. When you do, you will get invaded by Ensha of the Royal Remains. You may remember Ensha from your first visit to Roundtable Hold. He is the NPC who stands quietly in the hallway leaning against the wall. Ensha uses this weapon during the fight. When you defeat him, head back to the area where he once stood to obtain the Clinging Bone.