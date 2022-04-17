How to get the Cloak and Dagger cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a lot of cosmetic items to find throughout the Wonderlands. This is great since it allows you to really make your character who you want them to be. Among these cosmetic items, you will find tattoos, makeup, scars, armor designs, and more. While all of these items will be obtained at some point by playing the game, there are 13 cosmetic items that are harder to obtain. Here is how you can get the Cloak and Dagger cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perfect for bringing out your inner assassin, the Cloak and Dagger cosmetic item puts your character in an Assassin’s Creed style hood that lets those around you know that you mean business. This cosmetic item is great for those who are going with the Stabbomancer class. Obtaining this item will take quite a while and you will need to farm an early-game boss to get it. We hope you like dealing with goblins because you need to fight Vorcanar.

To reach Vorcanar, you need to pick up the side quest called Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression. This side quest will lead you through Mount Craw. Once it is done, you will need to complete the Slayer of Vorcanar quest. This quest will end with you fighting and defeating Vorcanar. Once he is defeated, you can go back to his arena by using the Tribute Way fast travel point. Vorcanar is easy to take down as long as you have poison elemental weapons. Make sure you raise your Loot Luck before farming for this cosmetic item to help increase your chances of getting it. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.