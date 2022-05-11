How to get the Comet sorcery in Elden Ring

Are you tired of the normal glintstone spells that fire a small pebble or a shard? Well, the solution just might be firing a bigger spell. Maybe something the size of a comet. The Comet spell allows you to fire a large magical comet at your opponent. This spell can be cast repeatedly and while in motion, making it a good tool against any foe. You can even charge this spell to enhance its potency. Not bad for a basic spell. Here is how you can get the Comet sorcery in Elden Ring.

To obtain this sorcery, you will want to travel to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave on the other side of Stormveil Castle. You can get to Liurnia by either going through or around the castle. Once you reach Liurnia, you will need to get inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria. To do this, you must first grab the Academy Glintstone Key from behind the dragon on the western side of the academy. Afterward, go to either the gate to the north or south and interact with the magical barrier to gain access. This will lead you to the main gate.

Travel through the academy until you reach the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. This is the Site of Grace that is unlocked after beating the Red Wolf of Radagon boss. While it isn’t necessary to unlock this Site of Grace, it is extremely useful for obtaining this spell. Go to the room directly before the Debate Parlor and locate the bookshelf that doesn’t have any books. Attack the bookshelf to make it disappear and reveal a hallway behind it. In the next room, you will find a chest that contains the spell.