How to get the Commander’s Standard in Elden Ring

The Commander’s Standard has become a prime piece of many builds. This weapon may not be the most useful when it comes to attacking, but its weapon art is a must-have. The Commander’s Standard comes equipped with the Rallying Cry weapon art. When activated, this weapon art gives you and all your nearby allies a +20% damage buff. This buff can be stacked with others in the game to create some truly amazing damage builds. Here is how you can get the Commander’s Standard in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and can be accessed in a few ways. You can travel to Caelid from the northeastern part of Limgrave. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will change to a reddish color. You can also reach the area quicker by using the teleporting chest in the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Lake Agheel. Using this method will place you in the center of Caelid in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Once you reach Caelid, make your way to the area marked on the map above. This area is in the middle of a swamp so you will want to be on horseback when you go through it. South of the Inner Aeonia Site of Grace, you will find the heart of the swamp between a bunch of roots. Here, you will find Commander O’Neil. This fearsome foe is a part of Millicent’s questline. Once defeated, he will drop the Commander’s Standard along with the Unalloyed Gold Needle.