How to get the Confusion Ending in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Whether you choose to follow the Narrator’s directions in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe can lead you to find various endings. Choosing one path will have you on a very specific path known as the Confusion Ending. Here is how to do it.

Related: All the new endings in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

When you start up a new game, first go to the room with the two doors. Take the hallway to the right, and continue through the lounge until the Narrator tells you to go through an open door on the left. In the next room, take the elevator to go down. Now you have gone very far off course from what the Narrator knows. He will direct you to go into two different doors before closing them and opening a third door. Unfortunately, that leads to the monitor room, so he will restart the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the game restarts, make your way back to the room with the two doors, and there will be multiple doors that usually aren’t there. When they open, just randomly walk through the hallways until the Narrator restarts the game again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Make your way back to the room, and now all the doors are gone. Turn around, and eventually, you will run into a blue hallway that is a dead-end. Turn around again, and you will come to a room with a wooden floor and walls, and the Narrator gives up and says you win before restarting the game yet again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now there will be a yellow line for you to follow as the Narrator gets introspective and plays some music. Continually follow the line until you reach the office and then the monitor room again. The Narrator resets the game again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now the Narrator will close the door to the normal route and have you follow a new hallway to the right until you reach a circular room with two doors. Walk in circles until the right door opens and enter the room detailing the Confusion Ending.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While there is more stated on the board that is supposed to happen after here, eventually, the game will restart again for good, ending this line of playthroughs.