How to get the Counterfeint legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC brought in a pile of legendary gear to try out. One of these items is the Counterfeint and it is the only ward that was added with the DLC. When this legendary ward breaks, it makes you untargetable for a brief period of time. It also creates a shadow dummy that runs around and taunts enemies. This shield is great if you are playing a class combination that doesn’t give you a companion to take some of the damage. Here is how you can get the Counterfeint legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Counterfeint, like many of the legendary items in the game, is considered a world drop. This means that it can drop from almost any notable loot source. Luckily, the notable loot sources have been narrowed down to those that appear in the DLC area. This means that any enemy can drop this item in the DLC. You can also get this ward from the vending machines and the Wheel of Fate.

If you are looking to farm this item, the best way to obtain it is to fight Chums. Chums is the boss of the Coiled Captors DLC and he has an increased chance to drop any of the legendary items from the DLC. If you run the DLC, make sure to challenge Chums on the hardest difficulty to increase your chances of getting legendary gear. Once you complete the DLC, you will unlock all of the legendary items in the Chaos Chamber. After this, you can farm the Chaos Chamber rabbit statues to obtain this ward as well. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary gear. This can be done by collecting Lucky Dice or by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.