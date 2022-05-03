How to get the credits minigame secret title in Nintendo Switch Sports

Players are finally able to get their hands on Nintendo Switch Sports, the sequel to the beloved Wii Sports. With its release players are treated to 6 different sports they are able to participate in, including tennis, Chambara, bowling, soccer, badminton, and volleyball. While players compete in multiple sports they will be able to customize their character in multiple ways, including adding titles to their player. These titles can be gained in various ways, though most of them will be unlocked by spending points earned from participating in games on the unlockable sets.

Unlocking the credits minigame title

The first thing that players will want to do in order to obtain the secret title is to head to the credits menu. This can be accessed in the main menu of the game by selecting it from the lower right hand area. Once in the Credits menu, players will want to select the option for Staff Credits. This will start the credits playing. Once it begins, the players will see their Sportsmate in the corner of the screen. By using their Joy-Con they will find that they can control their player’s swings with a tennis racket.

Smack the ball to earn the title

When players swing the racket, they will notice their Sportsmate launch a tennis ball towards the credits. In order to earn the secret title, players must return the tennis ball when it speeds back to them. Each time they do it will bounce off the staff names, or the invisible barrier behind them. Returning the ball 50 times will unlock the secret title of “Staffer”. Then, players simply need to equip the title to them and they will be able to represent team Nintendo whenever they participate in a sports event in game.

