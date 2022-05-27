How to get the Crimson Shroud in Vampire Survivors

The Crimson Shroud is part of the 0.6.1 patch for Vampire Survivors. The update includes a lot of new content that can change the game up quite a bit. The Crimson Shroud is a new weapon that was dropped in the update and we are here to show you how you can go about retrieving it in the game.

Since the weapon was added, the Crimson Shroud is arguably the most powerful weapon in the game and can be a little tricky to grab. It creates a shield around the player and protects them from any damage, making you invulnerable for a short time. Plus, it is able to return damage when invulnerability is activated.

After obtaining The Yellow Sign, there will be a few new items on the mini-map. To grab the newly added weapon, you will want to look for Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right. Normally, those two will be on the left and right of your starting location. However, if you are at Gallo Tower or on a different vertical map, the two points will be up and down.

You’ll also need to have the Laurel, which is available to you when you first start playing the game. All you have to do is roll it when leveling up. While going for either of the Metaglios, you will encounter a new enemy type. This new enemy will follow you until you defeat it or perish. The new enemy packs quite a punch and will be able to kill you in around three or four hits. They also have quite a bit of HP so it will not go down so easy. On top of that, they are very swift with their movements, making things even tougher. After they are defeated, they will drop a Golden Egg for you to retrieve.

After this, you will want to max out the Laurel, as well as Metaglio Right and Left. Once they are maxed out, you are able to grab a chest from the ground. Once that is obtained, you will need to try to roll an upgrade into Crimson Shroud. If everything goes well, you’ll have a very powerful win.