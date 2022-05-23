How to get the Crimson Witch of Flames Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Crimson Witch of Flames is a superb Artifact set for Pyro characters like Klee, Diluc, Bennet, and Amber. It will increase the damage of Pyro abilities, and Pyro based reactions, dramatically increasing your potential damage output.

You can farm this set at the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula, which can be found to the north of Wuwang Hill in Liyue. The set will drop as 4 or 5 Star rarities, depending on the Domain level that you run.

The Palace of Zhou Formula has the following Leyline Disorders:

Level 1 – The duration of the Frozen status effect is greatly increased. When Superconduct is triggered, an Energy Blast will occur dealing DMG to surrounding enemies.

Level 2 – When Melt is triggered, an Energy Blast will occur, dealing DMG to surrounding enemies. When Overloaded is triggered, you will be hit by a powerful blast, causing your character to take DMG.

Level 3 – When Superconduct is triggered, an Energy Blast will occur dealing DMG to surrounding enemies. When Overloaded is triggered, you will be hit by a powerful blast, causing your character to take DMG.

Level 4 – When Melt is triggered, an Energy Blast will occur dealing DMG to surrounding enemies. When Overloaded is triggered, you will be hit by a powerful blast, causing your character to take DMG.

Domain of Blessing: Frost 1 – AR 30 – Level 59

Domain of Blessing: Frost 2 – AR 35 – Level 69

Domain of Blessing: Frost 3 – AR 40 – Level 80

Domain of Blessing: Frost 4 – AR 45 – Level 90

Set Bonuses

2 Pieces – Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

4 Pieces – Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental SKill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Maxes out at 3 stacks.

All Pieces

Witch’s Scorching Hat

Witch’s Heart Flames

Witch’s End Time

Witch’s Ever-Burning Plume

Witch’s Flower of Blaze