How to get the Delugeon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC for Wonderlands brought in the soaked status effect. This status effect has led to some pretty amazing builds, some of which involving the Delugeon. This legendary rocket launcher shoots out water instead of normal rockets. These blasts of water inflict the soaked status effect on enemies hit by them. The enemies affected by the status effect take 150% increase in damage from both shock and cryo damage. Here is how you get the Delugeon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Delugeon is one of the legendary weapons released alongside the Coiled Captors DLC. Most of these weapons are world drops, but they can only be obtained from within the DLC. The Delugeon works the same way. This weapon can drop from any notable loot source within the DLC like enemies, chests, and even the wheel of fate. Even the vending machines can contain this legendary item, though it is rare.

The best ways to farm for this weapon are by running the DLC and the Chaos Chamber. Once you complete the DLC, this weapon becomes unlocked in the Chaos Chamber and you can obtain it from the rabbit statues at the end of your runs. You can also farm this weapon by running the Coiled Captors DLC and fighting Chums at the end. It is best to fight this boss on difficult level four for an increased chance of legendary items. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary gear. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.