How to get the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff in Elden Ring

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is one of the many staves that you can find throughout the Lands Between. Like other staves, this one does not have a skill and it cannot be infused with one, making you able to use the skill of the weapon in your right hand without needing to two-hand it. Unlike most of the other staves, the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff doesn’t increase any particular sorcery. Instead, the special aspect of this staff is that it can be wielded by someone with as little as 10 intelligence, making it useful for early-game sorceries. Here is how you can get the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are multiple Demi-Human Queens that you can find throughout your playthrough. While some of them are locked away in dungeons, others are out roaming the wilds and are considered to be field bosses. One of these field bosses has taken up residency in some ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. To reach this area, you will need to go to the south of Limgrave and cross the Bridge of Sacrifice. From there, head south until the road forks and then follow the path to the west into the forest. This will lead you to the ruins marked on the map above.

Once you reach the ruins, go inside to find the Demi-Human Queen. The fight may seem intimidating, but she can easily be defeated without too much trouble. The Demi-Human Queen only has a few attacks. She is accompanied by some smaller demi-humans that can easily be taken out during the fight or ignored. Once you defeat the queen, the rest of the demi-humans will give up and you will get the staff.