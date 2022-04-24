How to get the Die-Vergent legendary shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC for Wonderlands brought in new legendary gear for you to try out. One of these new legendary items is the Die-Vergent shotgun. This interesting weapon really stands out amongst the sea of other legendary items. Instead of bullets, this shotgun fires 20-sided dice in a small cluster that is also shaped like a dice. Furthermore, when you reload the weapon, you throw it out and it turns into a 20-sided dice that bounces around the area before eventually exploding. Here is how you get the Die-Vergent legendary shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like most of the legendary items in the game, the Die-Vergent is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source. The notable loot sources are a bit limited though. This weapon can appear in the vending machines, Wheel of Fate, and anywhere in the Coiled Captors DLC. It can even appear in the Chaos Chamber, but only after you have beaten the DLC. If you haven’t beaten the DLC, you will need to wait until it is complete before you can farm for this weapon.

If you are looking to farm for this weapon, the best way to do so is to beat Chums, The Old God. This is the boss of the Coiled Captors DLC. It is best to farm this boss on his hardest level which is level four. This will increase the chances of getting legendary gear from his loot pool. You can also farm the Chaos Chamber rabbit statues. Since there is a shotgun-specific statue, this will also give you an increased chance of obtaining this powerful weapon. As usual, make sure to increase your Loot Luck before you farm for legendary gear to increase your chances of getting it.