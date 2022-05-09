How to get the Drumbeat Island Token in Lost Ark

The island tokens in Lost Ark are a valuable resource that can help you earn rewards like new Mounts or Stat Potions. Many of them are pretty easy to unlock but there are a handful of island tokens that rely on luck to earn. Earning the island token for Drumbeat Island is even more difficult since the island itself is only available at certain times.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the Drumbeat Island token, here is everything you need to know.

How to get the Drumbeat Island Token

Drumbeat Island is one of Lost Ark’s Adventure Islands, meaning that it is only available at certain times of the day. This changes frequently, so keep an eye on the Alerts page in your journal to be sure that you don’t miss your chance. Once you arrive on the island, you have to complete the Mysterious Object quest to have a chance to obtain the island token.

To initiate this quest, speak with Scholar Obitan. They are located at Point 1 on the above map. They will ask you to observe an object that appears to be hurtling toward the surface of the island. You’ll need to visit the telescope, located just south of Obitan at Point 2 on the map.

Return to Obitan to confirm your findings. They will ask that you investigate the object when it falls from the sky and will give you a special hammer. Head to Point 3 on the above map and wait. Unfortunately, you have to give it a bit of time before the object will make impact. When it does, a handful of enemies will spawn while you use your hammer to smash apart the giant rice cake.

That’s right, the object that has given Obitan such a fright is a giant rice cake. Smash it with the hammer. If the Random Number Generator gods smile upon you this day, you’ll receive the Drumbeat Island token as a reward once the cake is destroyed. If not? Well, you’ll have to complete the quest again.

Either way, be sure to return to Obitan to hand in the quest and receive your rewards as well as to potentially complete the quest again if you still haven’t obtained the island token. There isn’t a way to increase your odds, unfortunately, so you just have to hope to get lucky.