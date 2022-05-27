In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Drumbeat Island Token as an RNG drop for completing the co-op quest located on the island. The co-op quest is quick and easy, and the island itself is very small, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finishing up Drumbeat Island quickly. The quickest way to Drumbeat Island is to head to the content North Vern. Sail east from the dock, and you’ll make it to Drumbeat Island easily.

Note: Drumbeat Island is an Adventure Island. This means that you cannot enter the island at any time you want. Adventure Islands are only available on certain days at the top of the hour. Check your in-game calendar to see whether or not Phantomwing Island is available for you to participate in today. If the island is not listed as the available island, you will not be able to enter the island and you cannot obtain the Island Token.

The co-op quest is a fun whack-a-mole style quest. At the center of the island, three minutes after you enter, the co-op quest will begin, and a huge slimy object will present itself in front of everyone on the island. Small slimes and other objects will start rolling out of the object, and you have to whack it with an item given to you on the island.

After completing the quest, you’ll earn some Pirate Coins and High Seas Coin Chests. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive the Drumbeat Island Token here as a random drop. That’s all you need to know about how to get the Drumbeat Island Token in Lost Ark.