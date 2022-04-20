How to get the Dusa’s Visage unique ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dusa’s Visage is one of the unique items you can find in the Wonderlands. This ward is extremely powerful and could even be better than some of the legendary ones in the game. This ward has three special abilities:

When you get struck by a melee attack while warded, you will return damage to the attack as dark magic damage. When the ward breaks, it will release a poison nova. While you have a full ward, your shots will drain 25% of it to deal 150% bonus gun damage.

Here is how you get the Dusa’s Visage unique ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain unique items in the Wonderlands, you need to complete specific tasks. To obtain Dusa’s Visage, you will need to progress through the game and make it to the Drowned Abyss area. This area is one of the areas you will visit during the main campaign and comes after you have completed the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows. When you reach this area, you will need to complete the Of Curse and Claw side quest. This side quest can be received from the sailor stuck under the boat.

This side quest will take you across the Drowned Abyss and will have you dealing with a bunch of conscious crabs. At the end of the quest, you will defeat the Slither Sisters. When this is done, you will receive this ward as your prize for this quest’s completion. You can also receive this ward from the vending machines, though it is rare. If you are trying to get a high-level version of this ward, it is best to start a new character and wait until the end of the game to complete this side quest.