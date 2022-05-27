How to get the Ebony Wings in Vampire Survivors

The Ebony Wings are a bombardment based weapon that fires explosive projectiles at enemies around your vicinity. It is the opposite of the Peachone, which fires projectiles at enemies further away from your vicinity. They are a powerful weapon for a character to wield, but they are not a weapon available by default. If you want to get the Ebony Wings, you need to do some work.

Start by getting the Peachone

Obtaining the Peachone is the first step in getting the Ebony Wings. To get the Peachone, you must have survived any level for 10 minutes. Once you have concluded your run, you will unlock the Peachone as an obtainable weapon.

You must then choose the Peachone as a weapon when you are leveling up to lock it in as a weapon that can be upgraded.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upgrade the Peachone to Level 7

The Peachone will have to be leveled up until it reaches Level 7. This will take a few attempts as the level up process can be random. You can also try leveling up the Peachone through treasure chests, but as before, it will not always be selected since the process is random.

After you level up the Peachone to Level 7, conclude your run however you like. When your performance screen comes up, you will unlock the Ebony Wings. You will have to then find the Ebony Wings during a level up and select them as a weapon in order to use them in combat.

Evolving the weapon

The Ebony Wings and the Peachone can be evolved together. They will both count as weapons (instead of the usual weapon-accessory combination that is required for evolution. You must also fulfill the following requirements:

Ten minutes must have expired within the map.

The core weapon must be level 8.

A matching accessory must be held, unless seeking the Union.

A chest must be opened after the three prior criteria have been met.

In this case, both the Ebony Wings and the Peachone will need to be Level 8 before they can evolve. Upon meeting the conditions, open a chest after defeating a powerful enemy. This will combine both the Ebony Wings and Peachone into the Vandelier, which combines both weapon effects together.

This also has the advantage of freeing up another weapon slot, allowing you to choose another weapon for your inventory.

