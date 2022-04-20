How to get the Eight Piece unique assault rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Rifles that overheat were introduced in Borderlands 3 but perfected in Wonderlands. The Eight Piece assault rifle is one of those weapons that overheat as you fire it. As this weapon gets hotter, it starts firing magic missiles at enemies around the area. The hotter the weapon gets, the more magic missiles fire until it is firing them constantly. This weapon also shoots crossbolts, and the more crossbolts stuck in an enemy, the more damage it deals to that enemy. This weapon can dish out a lot of damage quickly. Here is how you get the Eight Piece unique assault rifle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain unique weapons, you typically have to complete a task or a quest. To obtain the Eight Piece, you will need to complete the A Wandering Aye side quest. This side quest won’t become available until you have completed the Ballad of Bones quest for Bones Three-Wood. Afterward, make your way to Crackmast Cove to find Bones out on a large wooden platform. This platform is behind an area with a bunch of houses. Talk to him to start the quest.

This quest will have you running all over Crackmast Cove to track down and defeat Long Bronzed Gilbert. It Turns out that he stole Chartreuse’s plot armor, and you need to get it back. This is one of the longer side quests in the Wonderlands and ends with you receiving the Eight Piece assault rifle as your reward. You can obtain this weapon again later on from the vending machines. It is a rare spawn in the vending machines, but it can also appear as a Chaotic or Volatile weapon. You can also wait to play this quest until you reach level 40 to maximize the damage for this weapon.