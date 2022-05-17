How to get the Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Emblem of Severed Fate is an upcoming Artifact Set that will be added to Genshin Impact in Update 2.0. The set focuses on giving the user increased energy recharge and better burst damage from their abilities.

The set is great for characters who have quick spamming Elemental Burst attacks, and who want to build a large amount of Energy Recharge, as the more of it they have with this set, the higher the bonus damage they will do.

The Emblem of Sever Fate set offers the following bonuses:

2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20%

4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way.

How to get the Emblem of Severed Fate

The Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact Set can be obtained from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain that is located in Inazuma. Artifacts act as the clearance reward for this Domain and will include this set. The Momiji-Dyed Court Domain can be found on Yashiori Island in Inazuma.

Players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and Party Level 59 to take on this Domain. This is a Domain that contains platforms that will change their boom, offering either Pyro damage or Cryo damage bonuses to active characters.

All Pieces:

Magnificent Tsuba

Sundered Feather

Storm Cage

Scarlet Vessel

Ornate Kabuto