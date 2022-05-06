How to get the Erdtree Greatbow in Elden Ring

Greatbows come in when you want something a little bit more powerful than a normal bow. There are only a few greatbows in the game, but the ones that are there deal a lot of damage. The Erdtree Greatbow is one of the better greatbows in the game and deals holy damage along with physical damage just like its smaller version. This greatbow comes equipped with the Through and Through weapon art. This skill allows you to fire a greatarrow with immense strength that can go through enemies. Here is how you can get the Erdtree Greatbow in Elden Ring.

You don’t need to travel very far to obtain this bow, you simply need to access the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave at the start of the game where the first fog wall is. Use Swordstone Keys on the imp statue to access the dungeon. Once that is done, go through the dungeon, using the alcoves in the walls to avoid the chariot that roams around. Progress through the dungeon until you reach the part of the ramp where it thins out. Drop down to the platform below the thin platform.

After dropping down, continue through the dungeon until you reach the large room with the bridge in the center. Instead of crossing the bridge, drop down the hole on either side of the bridge to the platform below. Drop down a second time to reach the floor. From there, go up the staircase and take the lift to access the platform above where the chariot roams. Defeat the Banished Knight there before continuing. Once that is done, locate the pots above where the chariot roams. Time it right and shoot the ropes above the pots to make them fall on the chariot and destroy it. Once the chariot is destroyed, you will be rewarded with the greatbow.