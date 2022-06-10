If you’re a relatively newer player struggling with resource management in Elder Scrolls Online, a good starting set to work towards acquiring is the Eternal Vigor set. This Heavy Armor set provides Magicka and Stamina Recovery when your health is above 50%, and Health Recovery when your health is below 50%, alongside a minor boost to all three at all times. You’ll need to do some hunting, so here’s how to get the Eternal Vigor set in Elder Scrolls Online.

Where to find Eternal Vigor set pieces

First up, you need the Greymoor DLC pack. Eternal Vigor is an “overland” set, which means that all of its pieces drop from specific locations in Western Skyrim, which you can reach by teleporting to Solitude. Here’s the list:

World Bosses drop the following item slots: Weapons, Head, Chest, Legs

Delve Bosses drop the following item slots: Belt and Feet

Public Dungeon Bosses drop the following item slots: Weapons, Shoulders, Hands

Ritual Sites drop the following item slots: Rings and Necklaces

You need at least five pieces to get the full benefits of Eternal Vigor’s set bonus, and remember, a two-handed weapon will provide two pieces to your set bonus. This means that, feasibly, you could wield two weapons or one two-handed weapon, two rings, and a necklace to achieve your 5-piece set bonus, if you do not wish to wear Heavy Armor. If you’re flush with Gold, you can also always buy it from Guild Traders — the Eternal Vigor set isn’t particularly expensive, but always check out Tamriel Trade Centre to find the best deals.