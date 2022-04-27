how-to-get-the-father-and-son-achievement-in-chinatown-detective-agency

The Father and Son achievement is the most elusive achievement in Chinatown Detective Agency. To complete it, you must convince Kon to turn off Prospero at the end of the Acquainted With the Future Case. However, this achievement has a whopping 0.6% completion rate, meaning it’s incredibly difficult to pull off. This guide explains how to complete the achievement if it’s possible at all.

Father and Son achievement bug

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the time of writing, the Father and Son achievement is glitched and cannot be earned in Chinatown Detective Agency. Developer General Interactive has confirmed this and, so far, no update has been released to fix the issue. This means that the achievement is unobtainable right now, and the only person to have it has likely cheated to unlock it somehow.

Many players believe that because the completion rate for the Father and Son achievement and the Ace achievement are both so low, they must be linked. The Ace achievement is awarded to players that get the best ending in the game, which would align with the idea of Kon killing Prospero, the AI that he birthed and is far too dangerous to allow to exist. Most endings in the game revolve around unplugging or killing Prospero, but the absolute best outcome would be Kon recognizing his mistakes.

We’ve confirmed that it’s still possible to get the other endings in the game. You can get a normal ending by convincing Kon to give up and let Amira destroy Prospero, and the bad ending is unlocked by killing Kon. If you’re an achievement hunter, it’s worth grabbing these endings before the Father and Son achievement is fixed, so you have everything under your belt in time to push your completion up to 100% for the game.