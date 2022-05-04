How to get the Fennec Shand and Krrsantan skins in Fortnite

Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are two of the more recent notable characters to be introduced into the Star Wars universe. While Fennec was first shown in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, she and the Wookie Krrsantan have prominent roles in the Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett. Fennec Shand is Boba Fett’s second in command, but she isn’t afraid to speak what is on her mind to Boba. Krrsantan is a mercenary that eventually serves under Boba.

Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are both purchasable in the Fortnite item shop. You can purchase both skins in the Bounty Hunter bundle for 2,300 v-bucks. The bundle also includes the Mythosaur Signet back bling for Fennec, the Hutt Clan Symbol back bling for Krrsantan, the Fennec’s Ship glider, and the This is the Way emote. For those new to Fortnite most back blings are changeable so when you get one with a specific character it is likely that you can freely switch it around with other skins.

If you are only interested in one of the character skins you can purchase Fennec Shand or Krrsantan with their back blings for 1,500 v-bucks each. Fennec’s Ship and the This is the Way emote for 800 and 200 v-bucks respectively.

