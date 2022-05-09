How to get the Forpe Island Token in Lost Ark

Lying in the seas just southwest of Anikka’s port city of Changhun is the island of Forpe. As one of Lost Ark’s many explorable islands, players can complete Forpe’s quests and challenges to obtain its unique island token. However, this island offers a fun and otherwise goofy boss fight through which to earn its token — one that, for some strange reason, involves self-detonating chickens.

Initially setting foot on Forpe is no easy feat, as the island is included in Lost Ark’s sprawling list of Adventure Islands. Once per day, the Adventure Island system randomly picks a series of three islands from a total list of around 30, and spawns them at 7 AM ET sharp — no earlier and no later. Players seeking Forpe’s content need to check in on Procyon’s Compass daily to see if it is scheduled to appear, and should plan ahead to sail to its location in the Sea of Gienah before it happens.

Much Ado about Chickens

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once on dry land, players will find that the requirements to participate in Forpe’s field boss are relatively minimal. Participants need only a level 50 character with as little as item level 250 in equipped gear to deal damage to Batuark, the island’s resident stone golem.

While Batuark is sturdy enough to endure almost all incoming physical attacks, he seems to have one remarkable weakness — chickens. Opening chests scattered around the island, players can somehow transform themselves into chickens with an explode button. These adventurers-turned-chickens can group up and coordinate an area-of-effect explosive attack on Batuark’s legs, dealing massive damage to him in the process.

When defeated, Batuark will explode in a pinata of unique drops, including a wolf mount, a secret map, and Forpe’s island token. However, the drop rates of these goodies are entirely RNG-dependent, so multiple return trips to Forpe may be necessary to find the island token.

Related: How to get the Drumbeat Island Token in Lost Ark