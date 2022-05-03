How to get the Frostfire Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Frostfire Island Token through an RNG drop by killing a world boss found on the island. You can enter the island at every time, but the world boss will only spawn at the top of the hour on certain days. Frostfire Island is close to the continent Shushire, so head there first and sail to this location here:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Afterward, you can head to the center of the island where the boss, Brealeos, will spawn. The boss itself is a simple damage sponge without any difficult mechanics and goes down fairly quickly. You can join this island at any time, but if you aren’t Item Level 1385 or above, you won’t deal significant damage to the boss.

Defeat Brealeos, and you’ll earn a ton of rewards like honing materials and engraving recipes. You can get the Frostfire Island Token drop from here as a random drop. As the drop is random, you may need to defeat the boss multiple times.