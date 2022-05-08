How to get the Frozen Armament sorcery in Elden Ring

The frostbite mechanic was introduced in Dark Souls 3 and has made its return in Elden Ring. This status effect, like the bleed status effect, builds up a meter. Once the meter is full, the affected person receives a large amount of damage equal to a percentage of their max health. This status effect can be a key part of your build and can be very useful when dealing with certain enemies and bosses. The Frozen Armament spell allows you to coat your weapon in frost damage. This can even stack with certain weapon arts for extra damage. Here is how you can get the Frozen Armament sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the area to the north of Limgrave on the other side of Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will need to go through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick. You can also reach Liurnia by taking the cliffside path to the east of Stormveil Castle next to the broken bridge. Both pathways will lead you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

Once you reach Liurnia, you will need to make your way to the northern end of the area. Here, you will find a hill that will take you up to Caria Manor. Be careful of the glintstone spells that rain down on the hill as you approach. After reaching the manor, go through the area and reach the boss at the end. The boss here is Royal Knight Loretta, a powerful sorcerer. After defeating Loretta, go outside of Caria Manor and go to the right. Go behind the manor and you will find a Teardrop Scarab. Defeat the scarab before it can disappear and it will drop you the Frozen Armament sorcery.