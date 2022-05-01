How to get the Gargoyle’s Black Axe in Elden Ring

There are multiple black weapons in the Lands Between. If you are looking to make a Strength and Faith build, you might want to get your hands on the Gargoyle’s Black Axe. This powerful axe scales entirely off Strength and Faith and comes equipped with the War Cry weapon art. This weapon art allows you to yell out a rallying cry that increases your attack power. While this effect is active, your heavy attacks with the axe will change to charging attacks. This allows you to charge your enemies and pummel them into submission. Here is how you can get the Gargoyle’s Black Axe in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Forbidden Lands. Reaching this area isn’t easy and will require you to defeat Morgott. Morgott is the last boss you will fight in the Capital City in Altus Plateau. Before you can fight Morgott, you will need to defeat at least three of the bosses in the earlier areas. You can defeat Rykard, Godrick, Rennala, and Radahn before reaching the Capital City. After you defeat Morgott, talk to Melina and she will give you the key to reach the Forgotten Lands.

Once you reach the Forgotten Lands, continue through the area to the end. Once you reach the end, you will come across the Black Blade Kindred. This boss is quite tough and can easily take you down with one or two hits. Make sure you are prepared before fighting them. You can summon Millicent for this fight if needed. After you defeat this boss, you will be rewarded with the Gargoyle’s Black Axe.