How to get the Gargoyle’s Black Halberd in Elden Ring

There are multiple Black weapons to find in the Lands Between. Each of these faith-based weapons is powerful and worthy of anyone who is trying to make a faith build. The Gargoyle’s Black Halberd comes equipped with the Spinning Slash weapon art. This Art of War allows you to perform a spinning attack that can hit enemies all around you. You can use the weapon art a second time to chain another attack that ends with a slam. Here is how you can get the Gargoyle’s Black Halberd in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. Specifically, you will need to find your way to the far end of the Caelid region to the Bestial Sanctum. You can reach this area easily by using the warping stone that is behind the Third Church of Marika in the Mistwood. This will teleport you directly to the Bestial Sanctum. You can take a longer way to get there by using the teleportation chest in the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. This will spawn you in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. From there, you can activate many of the different Sites of Grace on your way to the sanctum.

Once you reach the Sanctum, you will want to activate the Site of Grace. This will allow you to respawn in the area in case your die. In front of the Bestial Sanctum will be a large black gargoyle. This enemy is known as the Black Blade Kindred. It will not attack you until you attack it. Once you do attack it, it will become a boss. You should avoid fighting this enemy until you are prepared. Once you defeat this boss, you will be rewarded with the Gargoyle’s Black Halberd.