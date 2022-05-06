How to get the Gargoyle’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

Gargoyles are rather annoying in Elden Ring. They are massive creatures that can easily chop down your health with a swing of their sword, axe, or twinblade. At least they have some pretty great weapons that are worth getting your hands on. The Gargoyle’s Greatsword is one of the many weapons you can get from the Gargoyles. This weapon comes equipped with the Vacuum Slice weapon art that allows you to send out a steering vacuum as you slam the weapon down on the ground. Here is how you can get the Gargoyle’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Siofra Aqueduct dungeon. This dungeon is one of the later game dungeons that you will come across and cannot be accessed until you have defeated Radahn. To defeat Radahn, you need to initiate the Radahn Festival by collecting the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and activating the Grand Lift of Dectus. This will allow you to fight Radahn. Once he is defeated, you will get a cutscene showing a star crashing to the earth. Go to where the star landed to gain access to Siofra River.

You can find the Siofra Aqueduct dungeon after defeating the Mimic Tear boss. From the boss arena, go across the bridge and into the Ancestral Woods. From there find where the jellyfish spirits are floating around. Follow the path beyond them to reach the dungeon. At the end of the dungeon will be the Valiant Gargoyle boss fight. This boss requires you to fight two Gargoyles at the same time. Once they are defeated, you will be rewarded with the Gargoyle’s Greatsword.