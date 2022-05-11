How to get the Gelmir’s Fury sorcery in Elden Ring

Gelmir’s Fury is the daddy of all the magma spells you can find in the Lands Between. This sorcery represents the fury of the volcano and after casting it, you will be able to tell why. This spell allows you to conjure a surge of magma from the earth to cover an area. You can even charge this spell to increase the amount of magma you create. You can take advantage of the Godfrey Icon talisman to increase the damage dealt by this mesmerizing display of natural forces being controlled. Here is how you can get the Gelmir’s Fury sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to head to Altus Plateau and then travel up Mt. Gelmir to reach Volcano Manor. To get to Altus Plateau, you will either need to gather the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight or traverse the dungeon in northern Liurnia that connects to the southern edge of the plateau. Gathering the medallions is a safer option for those who are low-level or new to the game. After obtaining the medallions, you will be able to use the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the plateau.

Follow the pathway to Volcano Manor by going around Altus Plateau to the north and climbing up to the various campsite along the path on Mt. Gelmir. Once you reach Volcano Manor, join them and start doing the invasion missions that Tanith will give you. After completing the second invasion mission against Rileigh the Idle, return to Volcano Manor and talk to Recusant Bernahl. He will give you a letter to help him invade Vargram the Raging Wolf and Errant Sorcerer Wilhelm inside Leyndell, Royal Capital. This duo can be pretty tough but you will have Bernahl by your side during the fight. After the fight, return to Bernahl in Volcano Manor and he will give you the Gelmir’s Fury sorcery.