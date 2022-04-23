How to get the Giant Crusher in Elden Ring

If you’re in the market for a big weapon that does huge poise damage, the Giant Crusher might just be what you’re looking for. Dwarfing most other weapons in Elden Ring, this colossal hammer takes a whopping 60 Strength to wield with just one hand. As a bonus for players looking to two-hand this massive boulder, it also happens to have the best block value for any weapon in the game, and has immensely powerful guard counters. As a side note, the Giant Crusher is a physical version of the hammer that both Margit and Morgott wield.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the Giant Crusher, head to the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, in the outskirts of Leyndell on the Altus Plateau. From here, head south to the enemy camp that’s nearby, at the location shown on the map above. Be careful as you approach, since a Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit will burst from the ground and destroy much of the camp before attacking you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Whether you decide to fight this mini boss or head straight to the hammer is up to you. Either way, though, you’ll find your prize in the chest in the back of the carriage in this camp, which is shown above. Once you pick it up, you’ll be ready to break the stance of just about anything you come across in the Lands Between.

Related: How to solve the statue puzzle in Leyndell, Capital City in Elden Ring