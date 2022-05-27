You’ve cleared all of the stages on Hyper Mode. You’ve unlocked Hyper Mode on all stages, cheated Death, and unlocked nearly everything in the collection that Vampire Survivors has to offer. There are still other ways to increase your power — and to do that, you’ll need to spend some gold. Here’s how to get the Glass Vizard in Vampire Survivors.

Related: How to unlock Hyper Mode in Vampire Survivors

If you access the Moongolow Stage, you will spawn in a room with sixteen “support” items and a grinning jester standing in front of your character. This is the Merchant, and he will sell you a variety of powerups, both unique to the current run and permanently across all runs. While he can sell you weapons that take up a weapon slot for the run, he also sells two items that are permanent upgrades. The first, a Golden Egg, randomly but permanently increases a stat for the character you are playing on. The other is the Glass Vizard.

Related:

The Glass Vizard costs 10,000 gold, but unlocks the Merchant for every stage. This allows you to purchase Golden Eggs on more farm-worthy stages, but also allows access to his run-specific stock to help you set up a perfect run a little bit easier. Once you purchase this item, it is not obtainable any longer. The particle effects behind the Merchant are the faces of the bosses you need to defeat to find the hidden passive items, which you can only do once you reach 15 minutes in the Moongolow stage.