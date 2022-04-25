How to get the Glintstone Kris in Elden Ring

While some people might like to use staves to cast their spells, some people might prefer the simplicity of a dagger. The Glintstone Kris is no ordinary dagger. This magical weapon can be used to cast spells thanks to its unique skill. Unfortunately, the range of spells it can cast is limited to Glintstone Darts. This weapon is great for those who are running a dexterity and intelligence build. It is also good for those who want to use a little magic in their build but aren’t ready for a ton of spells. Here is how you can get the Glintstone Kris in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you need to complete the questline for Sellen. This NPC can be found early-on in the campaign by going to the Waypoint Ruins where you will fight the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. After the fight, open the cellar door to find Sellen. At this point, you will only be able to buy spells from her. Later on, you can continue her questline by finding Sorcerer Azure in Mt. Gelmir and Master Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway.

Once you defeat Starscourge Radahn, you can finish up Sellen’s questline by also following Jerren’s questline. After progressing both questlines, side with Sellen during the final step in Raya Lucaria Academy. If you side with Sellen, you will join her as she fights Jerren. This fight is rather easy and you shouldn’t have any problems with it. Just in case, make sure to bring plenty of flasks with you. Defeat Jerren and Sellen’s quest will be complete. Talk to her inside the Grand Library and she will give you the Glintstone Kris. Make sure to exhaust all of her dialogue to receive the weapon.