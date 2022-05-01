How to get the Godskin Stitcher in Elden Ring

The Godskin Stitcher is a powerful weapon you can find in the Lands Between. This heavy thrusting sword can be upgraded using standard Smithing Stones and scales equally off strength and dexterity. It comes equipped with the Impaling Thrust skill that allows you to lunge toward a target and deal massive damage. This move pierces an enemy’s guard as well. Here is how you can get the Godskin Stitcher in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way up to Volcano Manor. To reach this area, you will first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. To reach the plateau, you can either get take the Grand Lift of Dectus by finding the two pieces of the Dectus Medallion in Fort Faroth and For Haight or you can go through the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. If you want to go straight to Volcano Manor early, you can also get killed by the Abductor Virgin in the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy. This will teleport you directly to the outside of Volcano Manor.

Once you reach Volcano Manor, make your way to the village outside. This area is filled with snake people but is also home to the Godskin Noble boss. You can reach the village by destroying the illusory wall in the first room on the right of the hallway in the manor. After that, follow the path to the end to reach the village. Make your way to the end of the area to find a church. Inside the church is where you will fight the Godskin Noble. Once he is defeated, he will drop the Godskin Stitcher for you. Make sure to use the pillars inside to your advantage during the fight.