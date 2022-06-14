How to get the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although Fortnite players won’t find the Spider-Man Web Shooters in Chapter 3 Season 3, the season introduces a new Grapple Glove gadget that lends similar swinging abilities. The item works wonders when trying to either chase down helpless enemies or leave heated situations. That said, Grapple Gloves come in very limited supply in the Battle Royale modes. Here’s where you can head to find a glove right away.

Unlike most pieces of loot, Grapple Gloves cannot be found in chests or as ground loot. Rather, players will need to track down one of 10 Grapple Glove stations placed throughout the map. These buildings are relatively easy to spot, as each holds a neon purple awning with a Grapple Glove symbol painted on it. Once here, the glove can be found in a purple toolbox underneath the awning. You can find each Grapple Glove station location marked and listed below.

All Grapple Glove station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Grapple Glove #1 : At the station north of Logjam Lumberyard

: At the station north of Logjam Lumberyard Grapple Glove #2 : On top of Rave Cave’s mountain

: On top of Rave Cave’s mountain Grapple Glove #3 : In between Shifty Shafts and Sleepy Sound, at the station on the side of the road

: In between Shifty Shafts and Sleepy Sound, at the station on the side of the road Grapple Glove #4 : Northeast of The Daily Bugle

: Northeast of The Daily Bugle Grapple Glove #5 : East of Tilted Towers, near an intersection

: East of Tilted Towers, near an intersection Grapple Glove #6 : At the station north of Rocky Reels

: At the station north of Rocky Reels Grapple Glove #7 : At the island furtherest northeast of The Joneses

: At the island furtherest northeast of The Joneses Grapple Glove #8 : Directly south of The Joneses

: Directly south of The Joneses Grapple Glove #9 : North of Synapse Station, on the side of the road

: North of Synapse Station, on the side of the road Grapple Glove #10: Southwest of Greasy Grove

Once the Grapple Glove is found, users can begin swinging by aiming onto any object or structure on the map and pressing their respective shooting button. Although it will have the same ability in each mode, those in Arena will only be able to use it 10 times, as players in non-Ranked Battle Royale modes can expect to get 30 uses out of it. The weapon won’t provide for any damage when shooting it at enemies, but their stations do hold multiple chests and guns nearby. Better yet, some Grapple Glove stations are near NPCs that can be hired as teammates as long as you have 100 Gold.