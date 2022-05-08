How to get the Great Oracular Bubble sorcery in Elden Ring

The claymen have their own type of sorceries. These claymen served as priests in the ancient dynasty. One of the sorceries that these people use is the Great Oracular Bubble. This spell allows you to produce a gigantic magical bubble that drifts towards your foes before rupturing. You can also charge this spell to increase the delay before the bubble pops. This spell can hit multiple enemies who are in close proximity to one another and can be used without a ton of Intelligence. Here is how you can get the Great Oracular Bubble sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to Siofra River. To reach this area, travel east of Limgrave to the Mistwood. This area is the forest that is shrouded in mist. Near where the map can be found, you will spot a building with an elevator in it. This is the Siofra River Well. Use the elevator inside and it will take you down to Siofra River. Once there, progress through the area until you reach the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, you will need to travel across the watery area to the eastern side. Within the woods you will find a toppled pillar that leads up to a column with a warping stone on it. Be careful coming up to this area. The Ancestral Archers can hit you very easily and will bombard you with arrows. Use the warping stone to teleport to a new area with a large stone structure. Go inside the stone structure to find a bunch of claymen. Don’t linger too long inside the stone building — the claymen can gang up on you and easily kill you if you aren’t careful. The Great Oracular Bubble sorcery can be found inside the stone building.