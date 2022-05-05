How to get the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

The Halo Scythe is a fantastic PVP weapon that you can find in the Lands Between. This weapon is used by the Cleanrot Knights and stands out amongst other weapons in the world thanks to its unique ability. This weapon comes equipped with the Miquella’s Ring of Light unique weapon art. This skill allows you to swing the scythe and create a spinning ring of light that flies in a curved pattern toward the target. This ability scales with faith and is great to use against many enemies. Here is how you can get your hands on the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can actually obtain the Halo Scythe from multiple locations in Elden Ring. This is because it is dropped by the Cleanrot Knights that wield them. There aren’t many Cleanrot Knights that you can get them from, but the best one to farm is in the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave where the ground turns red. When you reach this area, head to the center of the swamp marked on the map above. Here, you will find the boss named Commander O’Neil.

If you need help defeating him, check out our guide on how to beat Commander O’Neil. Once he is defeated, you will gain access to the Heart of Aeonia Site of Grace. From this Site of Grace, you can go south to find multiple Cleanrot Knights. Only one of them wields the Halo Scythe, but you can easily go back and forth between defeating this knight and resting at the Site of Grace to farm it. This is by far the easiest Cleanrot Knight to farm that wields this scythe. Make sure to use a Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot to help increase your chances of obtaining the weapon.