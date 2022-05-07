How to get the Hammer in Elden Ring

Do you have dreams of being a blacksmith? Do you want to show people your skills with your mighty smithing tool? Well, the Hammer might just be the weapon for you. This basic Hammer hits hard and is able to be infused with Ashes of War to make it scale however you want. The default weapon art on the Hammer is Kick which allows you to kick opponents to break their guard. This weapon has the strength to help you get through the game and then some. Here is how you can get the Hammer in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to get into the Capital City. To do this, you will have to obtain at least two Great Runes from the bosses in the areas leading up to the Capital City. The bosses you can collect the Great Runes from leading up to this area are Radahn, Godrick, Rennala, and Rykard. Once you have at least two Great Runes, you can enter the Capital City from the northern side by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel.

After entering the city, make your way through the upper levels to the main street below. Your goal is to reach climb the dragon statue on the far side of the city. Once you reach the main street, follow it until you find a doorway on the right. This will lead you down a set of stairs to where the wing of the dragon statue is. Climb the statue and follow the wall to reach the West Ramparts Site of Grace. From there, make your way down the wall and jump off. Go inside the nearby building using the rooftops near the tree root. You will see that the inside of this building is the same as Roundtable Hold. Go to the area where Hewg would normally be. This is where you will find the Hammer.