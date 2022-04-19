How to get the Headcanon unique pistol in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Headcanon is one of the many unique weapons that are obtainable in the Wonderlands. This Torgue pistol doesn’t shoot explosive rounds. Instead, it fires high-powered ammo that deals a ton of damage at one time. This weapon is perfect if you are running a build that is good at getting critical hits. This weapon doesn’t come in any elements, so keep that in mind when trying to increase its damage. Here is how you can get the Headcanon unique pistol in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Most of the unique weapons in the game come from a specific source and the Headcanon is no different. This pistol cannot be obtained until late in the game when you reach Ossu-Gol Necropolis. This area is in the last section of the overworld and becomes available once you complete the Son of a Witch quest and defeat Wastard in Karnok’s Wall. Once you reach Ossu-Gol Necropolis, you will need to be on the lookout for the Armageddon Distracted side quest that you can receive from Merek.

Once you get this quest, it will lead you all over Ossu-Gol Necropolis. During this quest, you will chase a blue hat guy around because the group believes that he is evil. Not expecting a sudden change in the quest direction, Tina will make a quest on the fly. Once you reach the end of the quest, you will fight the Blue Hat Monstrosity. Defeat it, and you will get the Headcanon as part of the reward. You can later receive the Headcanon from the vending machines if you want to get a stronger one. In the vending machine, the Headcanon can also appear as Chaotic and Volatile.