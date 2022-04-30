How to get the Hespar Scythe in Warframe

During the New War quest, players embark on a trip to the Zariman. It was a brief visit, and the new Angels of Zariman update brought this location to the forefront. As with all significant story updates Warframe delivers, the show’s central stars are the many changes and new weapons. This guide will show you how to build one of the best new melee weapons Warframe has seen in quite a while, the Hespar Scythe.

The Hespar Scythe Stats

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Hespar is a powerful two-handed heavy Scythe that has every damage type on one weapon. Building this powerful melee weapon is not easy, but these are the base stats you can expect when you get your hands on one.

Attack Speed – 1.00

Range – 2.80

Riven Disposition – 1/5

Slam Attack – 840.0

Slam Radial Damage – 280.0

Slide Attack – 560.0

Critical Chance – 24%

Crit Multiplier – 2.2x

Status Chance 28%

Puncture Damage – 33.6

Slash Damage – 134.4

Impact Damage – 112.0

Building this weapon for high critical chance, slash, and impact damage will help you clear out high-level Zariman missions with ease.

Building your Hespar Scythe

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Building a Hespar is a relatively simple process. The Zariman quest is meant for end-game players, so ensure to bring your best gear to farm these missions. You must complete the Angels of Zariman update to select these missions.

Once you have access to the Chrysalith, speak to Quinn and follow the following steps.