How to get the High Tolerance unique ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The High Tolerance is one of the more powerful unique wards that you can obtain in the Wonderlands. This ward increases your elemental resistance by 15%, which is great if you struggle with status effects always knocking you down. This ward also increases your maximum health and gives you 17% damage resistance to the last damage type you received for three seconds. Overall, this ward is great for dealing with constant elemental damage attacks. Here is how you get the High Tolerance unique ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain unique gear in the Wonderlands, you typically have to complete specific side quests or tasks. This is true for the High Tolerance ward as well. To get this ward, you will need to complete the Hott Fizz side quest. This side quest becomes available after you reach the last section of the Overworld and make it to Ossu-Gol Necropolis. You can find this quest in the city of Ossu-Gol once you gain access to it. You will need to follow the Soul Purpose quest until you are able to access the city. Once you gain access to the city, go to the area marked on the map above to find the quest.

This quest will lead you all over the city of Ossu-Gol Necropolis as you help Korbin create the perfect soda. You will need to collect elemental crystals and defeat the monstrosity that Korbin ends up creating. Once that is all done, you will receive the ward as a reward for a quest completed. If you want to get this ward at a higher level, you can either wait to play this quest when you are level 40 or buy it from the vending machines if it becomes available.