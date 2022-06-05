How to get the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition in Hitman 3

IO Interactive added a lot of new content with Hitman 3 Season of Sloth. The season brought the usual slew of content with it, adding a new dynamic to Featured Contracts. The first new challenge was added for legacy players, those who have been playing the rebooted Hitman trilogy since 2016. This challenge is intrinsically linked to the ICA F/A Ducky Edition, and in this article, we’re going to explain how you can get it.

How to unlock the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This weapon is a fun new challenge for all Hitman fans. It’s embossed with the iconic rubber duck that Agent 47 is so fond of using. Underneath the paintwork, though, this is a fully automatic ICA silenced pistol that will make quick work of anyone unlucky enough to be caught on the wrong end.

The new challenge requires players to complete a total of 40 Featured Contracts in Hitman 3. Before Season of Sloth’s content, the most Featured Contracts you could complete was 37. As of June 15, it’s possible to complete the 40 required to earn this weapon. If you’ve already finished every Featured Contract to date, then all you have to do is complete the latest additions to unlock this gun. There are now almost 100 Featured Contracts in the game, meaning you don’t need to finish all of them to get this weapon. If a few of them are particularly challenging, move on and come back later with better equipment.

However, if you’ve not been completing the Featured Contracts as they come along, you’ll have some work ahead of you. You can find the Featured Contracts menu within the main Contracts menu in Hitman 3. Once you open it, you’ll be greeted with a list of Featured Contracts. You can complete these in any order you wish, but to earn the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition, you need to complete all 40. If you’re reading this long after Season of Sloth is over, there may be a few others on the list, but the requirement will still be 40 completions.

The ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition is not only a fun weapon to unlock for your arsenal, but it’s also a key part of the Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation. The Escalation features a challenge that allows you to unlock The Yellow Rabbit Suit, but you’ll need to find the ICA 19 F/A Ducky Edition in the final level of the mission and use it to kill the White Rabbit target.

Related: How to get The Yellow Rabbit Suit in Hitman 3